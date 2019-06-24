City leaders and downtown Davenport business owners discuss path forward after record flooding

Davenport city leaders and downtown business owners met Monday to discuss a plan of action following record breaking floods.

“This is our new normal,” Davenport mayor Frank Klipsch said during a news conference.

That new normal has many people concerned. City leaders say the Mississippi River was at or above flood stage for 93 days. The flooding broke records and had three crests in the top ten.

“One of the most challenging floods in this community’s history,” city administrator Corri Spiegel said.

Dan Bush created the Downtown Davenport Business Coalition after being frustrated with the city’s lack of community about a flood plan moving forward. Bush said his frustration turned to satisfaction after meeting with city leaders days after putting out a letter demanding action.

"I am just glad that we finally got into a room together and were able to talk about some of these issues,” Bush said.

In Monday’s news conference, the groups came together to announce a path forward. A flood task force made up of 18 to 20 people will meet to discuss short term, long term and permanent flood mitigation. That includes making sure downtown Davenport remains a vibrant area of town. Two members from the coalition will sit on the task force.

"We want you to know you can continue your development that you want to do and that we want you to do,” Mayor Klipsch said. “Not only in downtown Davenport but all along the Mississippi Riverfront."

The challenges associate with the Flood of ’19 have proven to be a learning experience for all involved with the biggest take away being better communication. Spiegel said it has to get better.

"Much like passing ships in the night we kept missing each other instead of taking that time,” she said.

The Davenport Business Coalition had over 20 businesses sign its letter. Bush said he group and the city plan to meet every two weeks for updates.

