City leaders hold flood prep meeting for scott and rock island counties

Preparing for Mother Nature that was the goal at Saturday’s "leap into flood preparation" event held at Modern Woodmen Park.

The event is the first of its kind. The focus was centered on providing flood preparation and services to residents living in Scott and Rock Island counties.

Hundreds showed up throughout the morning and afternoon to gather knowledge and tools form vendors, local agencies, and non-profits aimed at helping them prepare for the next flood event.

One of the organizers says that putting on this event was about helping the community become better prepared one person at a time.

“Collectively when everyone got together all we wanted to do is provide the right information to the people the people that need that information to know what they can do before and you know every single person if there is just one person that become more knowledgeable about what can be done or what they can do that just makes the community as a whole that more resilient,” said Brian Payne, Deputy Director of Operation Scott County Emergency.

The City of Davenport now has a new website where you can find information about flooding, road closures, detours, and how to get sandbags. Go to www. beprepareddavenport.com.