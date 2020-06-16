City of Bettendorf facing budget shortfall, proposed cuts include Life Fitness Center

The COVID-19 pandemic has left the City of Bettendorf with a roughly $2 million revenue shortfall because of a reduction in tax revenue from sales, gaming, hotel and roads.

"We've seen a roughly $2 million loss in revenue on a $20 million operating budget in this quarter. March 15th to June 30th. And we are projecting to see between two and four million in the budget that starts July 1," Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said.

Recommended cuts include:

-Do not open Splash Landing in 2020 - $250,000 ($100,000+ net of lost rev.)

-CIP deferrals - $995,000 reduced in Sales Tax and RUT

-Vehicle & Electronic Equipment deferrals - $678,000 in FY21

-Delay Library Materials Budget - $215,000

-Limit travel for outside conferences - $100,000

-Do not open Frozen Landing in 2020 - $120,000, $100,000 capital

-Split crossing guards with schools - $92,500 (phased in over several years)

-Cancel playgrounds for 2020 - $87,000 ($52,000 net of lost rev.)

-Close Life Fitness Center & sell the property - $150,000, Sale price of property

"[The closure of Life Fitness Center] maneuver cuts about $750,000 of expenditures but also obviously cuts about $600,000 of revenue. The net impact going forward is about $150,000 each year largely coming from gaming or the general fund," City of Bettendorf Finance Director Jason Schadt said.

Some city council members expressed concern of closing the fitness center.

"Everything loses money, but that's what the city does. The golf course loses money. The museum loses money. The dog park loses money. The archery range loses money. They all lose money," First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser said.

According to city leaders, there are interested buyers of the property, but they said members of the public are asking the city to keep the facility open. One suggestion is to increase entry fees.

"I've watched the numbers of the fitness center and they haven't been good. We can move things around all we want, but I think you people have to understand that the numbers have not been good," Alderman-At Large Frank Baden.

Bettendorf City Council will meet Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at city hall. There is an opportunity for public comment before the council votes.