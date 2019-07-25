City of Bettendorf forms organization to revitalize downtown area

The City of Bettendorf wants to make its downtown a destination.

The City of Bettendorf announced the development of the Dowtown Bettendorf Organization on Wednesday. The goal is to revitalize the downtown area with new restaurants, shopping options and living spaces. (City of Bettendorf)

The idea was modeled after programs in Davenport, Rock island and Moline. Bettendorf mayor Bob Gallagher says the goal isn't to compete with other cities, but to become a part of the overall scene.

"It doesn't take from Downtown Davenport, Rock Island, Moline or East Moline but builds upon those strengthes with a little something that is unique," Mayor Gallagher said.

The organization was formed after downtown businesses agreed to create a self taxing district that would result in an increase in property taxes. The group says they hope to begin work in the next few months.

They have a five year plan for construction.

