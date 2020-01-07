City of Bettendorf receives $2.9 million for flood grant from FEMA

Some Bettendorf homeowners who live in a flood plain could be bought out by the city, according to city leaders.

The city of Bettendorf's Flood Buyout Project of $2,954,200, has been funded in the most recent FEMA flood grant.

Bettendorf officials say the project will involve the acquisition of up to 22 homes and is being funded from Disaster Declaration 4386 that was made in August 2018.

The target area involves portions of Crestview Circle, Crestview Drive, Greenway Drive, Parkway Drive, Hawthorne Drive, Holly Drive and Cypress Drive, all in the area of Duck Creek.