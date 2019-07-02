City of Bettendorf responds to "fake" Facebook post

The City of Bettendorf is setting the record straight: There will be no checkpoints for its July 4th fireworks. The announcement comes on its officials Facebook page after a post on another Facebook account called Bettendorf IA- a premier city described such checkpoints.

After KWQC brought the post to Bettendorf's attention the city posted the following message on it's City of Bettendorf, Iowa Facebook page:

"Please Be Aware...

There is a fake Facebook post that looks like it comes from the City of Bettendorf. The entire Facebook page does not represent the City of Bettendorf and is not authorized to disseminate information on behalf of the City of Bettendorf. The post talks about extra security stops/check points and asking visitors for IDs on the 4th of July. The post is completely false and did not come from the City of Bettendorf."

The City of Bettendorf will NOT have security stops, check points or ask for IDs during the 4th of July event."