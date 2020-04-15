City of Bettendorf tears down buildings to make room for public parking lot

Crews are tearing down buildings in Bettendorf to make room for a new public parking lot. This is at the corner of 18th and Grant Streets.

City officials say while they continue to grow the downtown area, it's important that the city builds infrastructure to support existing businesses "while providing amenities to support future investments."

Officials with the Downtown Bettendorf, Iowa page thank the city of Bettendorf for their "continued support of Downtown Bettendorf."