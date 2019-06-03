City of Burlington asks those impacted by recent flooding to report damages to EMA

Those impacted by recent severe weather in Des Moines County, including flooding, tornadoes, rain or Hesco Barrier breach are asked to report damages to the Emergency Management Agency and state officials.

Officials with the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers took to Facebook Monday asking those impacted to contact the Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency.

Information requested includes the individual/business contact information, description of the damage, the date the damage occurred, location of the damage. If photos of the damage are available, please provide up to three photos.

Questions can be directed to the Emergency Management Office at 319-753-8206 and leave a message.