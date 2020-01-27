City of Clinton awarded Iowa Great Places Grant

Clinton is one of just five cities across the state to receive the Iowa Great Places Grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

Monday, Clinton city leaders met to discuss the exciting announcement which they believe will bring much-needed improvements to amenities along the Mississippi riverfront.

The IDCA awarded $1 million in total between the five grants, including $248,000 to the city of Clinton.

City leaders say the grant will go to "Even More things to do with a River View," a project geared towards improving the riverfront along the Mississippi.

According to information provided by city officials, these funds will "complete the improvements and amenity additions from South Bridge to Eagle Point Park along the Mississippi River to expand usage and safety, and provide a beautified connection between historic downtowns."

Monday, city leaders also discussed improving safety and ADA accessibility. They said bump outs were planned, along with seating areas in all bump outs, as well as adding lights from the 19th Ave. N. Bridge to 25th Ave. N.

Matt Brooke, City Administrator of Clinton said, "I think for years and years... I'm a newcomer to Clinton... they always kept it a secret. So, the secret's getting out a little more. We're seeing more folks wanting to come and we're working on replacing the population loss we've seen over the past 10 years. You just can't do it in one day. As the mayor and I have talked, it kind of takes a couple of days so we're in it to do that. It also bounces off the current developments going on by the businesses in town."

Resident Bob Johnson tells TV6 the grant is great news for development and beautifying the city he calls home, "I'm just glad for the city of Clinton. Very glad," he says.

Funding for the grant program is provided by the Iowa Legislature through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund. It requires a 1:1 match, meaning the city of Clinton will match with dollars sourced exclusively from the city.

This is the second time the city of Clinton was awarded the Iowa Great Places Grant.

In 2007, just two years after the grant was created, the city of Clinton was awarded $315,895 toward the Public Art "Sculpture Garden," Eagle Point Park restroom facility, and the public beach in Clinton.

Other communities selected to receive the award in 2020 include Adel and Redfield, Guttenberg, Marion, and Winterset.

More information on the Iowa Great Places program can be found, here.