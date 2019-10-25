City of Clinton to hold Mardi Gras Halloween Parade

City officials in Clinton have announced restricted parking for portions of the city due to the Mardis Gras Halloween Parade.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.

The floats will stage on 25th Avenue north, west of 3rd Street with those walking joining the parade at 7th Avenue North and 2nd Street.

The parade will travel south on 2nd Street to 5th Avenue south, where it will turn west onto 5th Avenue south. The parade will travel on 5th Avenue to 3rd Street and will then turn north onto 3rd Street.

The parade will disband at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street.

Officials say there will be restricted parking along the parade route.

Parking will be restricted on Monday night from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

There will be no parking along the following streets:

- 300 block of 25th Avenue north

- 2nd Street, from 9th Avenue north to 5th Avenue south

- 200 block of 7th Avenue north

- 200 block of 6th Avenue north

- 400 block of South 3rd Street

Designated handicap parking: 200 block of 5th Avenue south.

Vehicles that are parked along the parade route after 4 p.m. will be subject to ticketing and towing.