Davenport's Main Public Library could become an historic landmark

Davenport's Public Library in the downtown just turned 50 years this year. Now there is a push to make the library building an historic landmark.

The building was dedicated in 1968. It was designed by Edward Durell Stone and according to city documents embodies the Modern Movement architectural style.

Stone was born in 1902 in Fayetteville, Arkansas and attended the University of Arkansas from 1920-1923. He went to Boston, Massachusetts where his brother was an architect and studied architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He left MIT in 1927 before finishing his degree when he won a traveling scholarship that allowed him to visit avant-garde modernist architecture of Europe.

The Davenport Public Library is only remaining building designed by Stone in Iowa.

The council will take up the ordinance at Wednesday's meeting.