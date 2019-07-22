City of Davenport, Humane Society of Scott County agree to new animal control contract

The city of Davenport and the Humane Society of Scott County have agreed to a multi-year agreement allowing the society to provide animal control and shelter services.

The agreement which will run August 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022, will require the Humane Society to provide animal welfare services and shelter in accordance with the city’s ordinances, statues, and department rules.

Under the agreement, which will be voted on by council this week, the city will pay the Humane Society $28,557 monthly for the first year, with a 3% cost of living increases each year. Additionally, the city will pay for $667 monthly for the cost of the Humane Societies mowing, snow plowing, vehicle maintenance, and garbage removal. The city will also provide the Humane Society with transportation, which will include a new vehicle, once the society turns in a vehicle currently being used.

Earlier this year the Humane Society said animal control would be done by newly-hired Davenport city workers while sheltering and care will be done by King's Harvest Animal Shelter after the two parties could not come to an agreement.

Under the agreement, the Society and the city will meet monthly for the “purpose of reviewing Society’s performance on the agreement.”

Either party can end the agreement with six months written to the other party.

