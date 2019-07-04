City of Davenport activates flood plan

City of Davenport officials have activated its flood plan due to a rise in river levels above Flood Action Stage of 13 feet.

The City of Davenport's website reads the current Mississippi River Levels are at 13.91 feet. Officials say it's expected to hover 14 feet through next week.

Officials say minor flood levels are possible if heavy rains arrive in the coming days.

At this time South Concord has been closed between River Drive and Wapello due to water being over sections of the road.

Officials say the Compost Facility can be reached by taking Rockingham Road/Highway 22 to Wapello to Railroad Avenue.

Pumps have been set and gates closed in low-lying areas.

