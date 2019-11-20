City of Davenport announces dates for holiday events

The city of Davenport held a briefing about some upcoming holiday events on Wednesday, including the Christkindlmarkt and the Holiday Train.

"The Christkindlmarkt, the Holiday Train, and many more events that are coming are just so much fun for not only kids, but families and our entire community," Mayor Frank Klipsch said.

The Christkindlmarkt will be December 7 and 8.

The Holiday Train is scheduled for its Davenport stop at 9 p.m. on December 7. It will also make a stop in Clinton.