City of Davenport breaks record for number of days at flood stage

According to Davenport city officials, the city has broken a record for the number of days at major flood stage.

In a release on Friday, city officials say as of Friday, April 26, Mississippi River levels have been above 15 feet for 43 days in Davenport.

The current river level is 18.91 FT. At this time the Mississippi is expected to crest at 20.5 FT on Tuesday, April 30th. The National Weather Service, however, cautions the river could reach around 21 FT depending on the amount of precipitation that falls in the coming week.

As a reminder, the River’s Edge and the Compost Facility will temporarily shut-down operations for a second time at the end of the today, Friday, April 26th. Re-opening will occur when the river level drops below 19.5’ once again.

The River Bandits is hosting games beginning today. Check their website for game schedules. If you plan to go to a game, you will need to park on-street or in one of the city’s parking ramps. Consider carpooling. Be reminded not to drink floodwater or to play, wade, walk, bike or drive through floodwater. Floodwater can carry unseen hazards such as debris and bacteria.

The current closures on River Dr will remain in place until river levels fall below 18 FT and recovery can begin.

Roads

- Wapello between River Dr and S Concord will be re-closed sometime today, Friday, April 26th.

- River Dr/Hwy 61 is closed between Rockingham Rd/Hwy 22 and River St. Bettendorf also has closures on River Dr in place.

- S Concord is closed between Utah and River Dr. Miller Ave is also closed between S Concord and Railroad Ave.

- Beiderbecke is closed.

Facilities

- The River’s Edge will temporarily close beginning at 5 pm, today, Friday, April 26th.

- The Compost Facility will temporarily close beginning at 5:30 pm, today, Friday, April 26th. Yard waste may be dropped off at the Scott Area Landfill beginning Saturday, April 27th. Yard waste drop-off hours at the landfill are 7 am and 4 pm, Monday through Friday, and 8 am to Noon on Saturday. Individuals dropping off yard waste will be directed on where to place yard wastes at the landfill for later composting. No compost products will be available for purchase after until the Compost Facility can be re-opened.

- The Freight House Farmer’s Market will host their normal indoor market this weekend.

- Union Station is closed.

- The floodwall at Modern Woodmen Park remains in place. Canadian Pacific Rail has constructed an elevated walkway to facilitate access to the park. Check the River Bandits website for information on the game schedule.

Recreation

Credit Island, Centennial and LeClaire Parks, and the Riverfront Recreational Trail between Credit Island and Davenport City Limits/Bettendorf remain closed.

The boat dock at Marquette Landing is not in place.

Events

The following events have been impacted. Please check with the event host for details: MDA Walk, Girls on the Run, St. Ambrose Pops, Tour de Brew.

Other Measures

Pumps have been set, and appropriate gates closed in various low-lying areas of the city.

Sandbags

Sandbags remain available. To request sandbags call public works at 563.326.7923 or submit a request online at this link.

Other Assistance

A Disaster Proclamation for Scott County has been issued by the State of Iowa. With the declaration, individual assistance grant funds are available to property owners who have been impacted by flooding. For more information on the program visit this link.

We do not expect to issue another flood update until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.