City of Davenport closes park structures in effort to decrease COVID-19 spread

City officials in Davenport announced the closure of park structures including; playgrounds, basketball courts, pickleball/tennis courts. This is an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

This goes into effect on Tuesday, March 31. City officials say this is until further notice. City officials in Bettendorf made a similar announcement Monday.

You can find parks and recreation department closures in Davenport at this link.

Please keep others in mind as you venture outside and continue to practice social distancing (6 feet) and limit gatherings to under 10.