Davenport, Rapids City, Ill. declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night

City officials in Davenport and Rapids City, Ill. have declared a snow emergency starting Thursday night.

This means parking on posted snow routes is not allowed, and you can be ticketed and towed if you do park on one.

Davenport city officials say 1200 tickets were issued during the last two snow emergencies. The new one starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday and ends Saturday at 4 p.m.

Residents and visitors to the downtown area can park in the city's ramps for free to avoid a ticket beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday through 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.

In Rapids City, a snow emergency is in effect from Thursday at 9 p.m. through noon on Saturday.

Officials say if there is 2” of snow predicted to fall, you will need to find an alternative to street parking so the Public Works Department can clear streets in a more timely fashion.