City of Davenport gives update on flooding and River Drive

A very popular question throughout Davenport is "Is River Drive open yet?" Well, city officials are briefing the community with its latest update on the flooding and access around downtown.

Officials say River Drive is accessible on the east at 3rd and 4th Streets and that eastbound River Drive at Rockingham remains closed. However, westbound River Drive is open at Division Street.

"Many previously covered areas have now been revealed with the drop below 16 FT.," officials said in a Facebook post. "The Credit Island Causeway received considerable damage. The lodge itself has a long way to go with several inches of mud and silt to clear from the building before cleaning, and other recovery can take place."

Crews will work to clear mud and debris at Gaines and Beiderbecke before the walls at Modern Woodmen Park can be returned.

"Roads, riverfront recreation and park areas will take time to recover," officials said on Facebook. "Periods of rain won’t help with drying things out in support some of the cleanup either. Crews will not be able to survey the condition of S Concord between River Dr and Utah until river levels start falling below 14 FT."

To request sandbag hauling call 563-326-7923 or submit a request online at this link.

Volunteers are needed to help recover some of our riverfront recreation trail and amenities. More information can be found at this link.

Those impacted by flooding from March to May 16th are reminded that the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is July 1, 2019. Visit this link for more information.

More details can be found at this link.