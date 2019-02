Crews will be out Friday in Davenport filling potholes. This according to city officials.

Officials say Davenport Public Works has 11 crews out filling potholes ahead of the next winter storm.

Commuters are urged to use caution when driving around crews as they work in intersections and close to traffic.

To report a pothole: Call Public Works at 563-326-7923 during business hours of 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or submit a request online.