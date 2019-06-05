City of Davenport honors WWII paratrooper from Clinton in remembrance of D-Day anniversary

The City of Davenport honored a World War II paratrooper Wednesday in remembrance of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Mayor Frank Klipsch proclaimed June 5, 2019 as Henry Langrehr Day.

At the age of 19, Langrehr and members of his regiment parachuted into the town of Sainte-Mère-Église. Langrehr crashed through the glass roof of a greenhouse. His friend behind him was suspended off the ground when his parachute was caught on a church steeple.

Langrehr fought through the French hedgerows for weeks before becoming wounded and taken prison of war.

Mayor Klipsch said Langrehr briefly interned at Auschwitz and sent to a work camp deep behind German lines. He said Langrehr eventually escaped, evading his German captors for two weeks before turning himself into an American unit, still wearing his original D-Day uniform almost a year later.

Of the 18 men on his plane that left England on D-Day, only six survived.

After the war, Langrehr returned to Clinton, Iowa, married his wife and opened a business. He is now 95 years old.