City of Davenport is offering information about parking and bus service during this cold snap.

Ramps. The city is providing free parking in all three of the city’s ramps through 5 pm, Thursday, January 31 to help residents and visitors to the Downtown keep their vehicles out of the cold during this polar vortex.

Compost. The Compost Facility will not be open on Wednesday, January 30.

Solid Waste. Solid waste will not be collected on Wednesday. All Wednesday through Friday collection will run a day late. In addition, garbage and recycling routes may not be completed by the end of the day the day they are scheduled. Please be patient; if we do not collect wastes on the day it is scheduled we will return the following day to finish collection in your area. Bulky waste will not be collected this week.

CitiBus. Due to the impact of extreme cold on diesel bus operations, CitiBus will be running modified service on Wednesday, January 30.

White City of Davenport vans will be used on the following lower volume routes. Drivers will be looking out for people standing in customary places to ride the bus. The vans will NOT be visible in the Transloc Rider App. Routes using vans on Wednesday are:

Route 1 – Orange Line

Route 2 - Teal Line

Route 3 - Yellow Line

Route 6 - Pink Line

In addition to the use of vans on the above routes, changes to STRETCH, the I-74 shuttle service, are as follows. STRETCH will operate on a one hour schedule, leaving Burlington Coat Factory at :45 minutes after the hour, and leaving Moline at :15 minutes after the hour from 5:45 am to 6:15 pm.

All CitiBus passengers will ride for free through Thursday to encourage quicker boarding.

Please call ahead or check local media to ensure your destination is open before going out in the cold, frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at the -50-degree wind chills expected Wednesday

