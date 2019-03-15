City of Davenport lays out road closures and flood plan

The Mississippi River is expected to rise to more than 18 feet by Sunday. The city of Davenport has been preparing most of the week. This Friday morning they held a press conference to lay out a flood plan summary.

The National Weather Service has emphasized river levels are fluid but as a precaution, the city is closing River Drive. River Drive will remain closed to through traffic between Division and E 3rd Street for several weeks.

If you also plan to come to Downtown Davenport this weekend, navigating the area will be tricky and some riverfront parking will not be available. There are temporary closures on 3rd and 4th Street for St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Race and Festivities. Parking will be free in the city’s ramps from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The River’s Edge, Modern Woodmen Park, and the Freight House and Farmer’s Market will be accessible from Gaines or Western.

South Concord between Utah and River Drive is closed. Wapello and Miller between Railroad Ave and South Concord will be closed in the coming days. Beiderbecke will be closed this weekend.

21-feet HESCO barriers along with pumps are set along River Drive ad various low lying areas in the city. Flood walls are also set at Modern Woodmen Park. The city says the flood plan is flexible but they always like to be on the side of caution and accessibility.

