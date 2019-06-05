City of Davenport meets with railroad over flooding and other issues

City of Davenport officials met with the railroad over flooding and other issues in downtown Davenport.

The railroad raised the tracks during recent flooding so it could continue to roll trains along the Mississippi River, but by doing that it cut off access to Modern Woodmen Park.

Once the water goes down, how will the high tracks impact crossings?

That's what city leaders and representatives of the Canadian Pacific Railroad discussed Wednesday morning.

Canadian Pacific officials say in the past they would have shut down during the flood but they would have lost up to 6 weeks of freight business resulting in layoffs.