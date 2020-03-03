City of Davenport needs volunteers for Davenport Corridor Cleanup

Volunteers are needed for the city of Davenport's corridor cleanup.

"The Corridor Cleanup is an excellent opportunity for our community to shine, demonstrate stewardship of our natural resources, and take pride in the community where we live," officials said in a statement on their website. "Our volunteers have a blast cleaning up in all weather conditions, and leave with a sense of satisfaction in what they can accomplish."

City officials say the springtime often reveals littered gateways that are filled with debris that's left behind by strong winter winds and snow.

The cleanup date will be on Saturday, March 21 and this will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Who can Participate? This opportunity is open to anyone interested in beautifying Davenport and protecting the health of our local waterways. No previous experience is necessary. Individuals under the age of 18 must have adult supervision.

Description of Project: Volunteers will be picking up litter along major corridors throughout the City. Litter pickup consists of walking, bending and placing wastes in a bag for disposal and carries little hazard. This activity will take place in the boulevards of highly trafficked areas. Volunteers will receive safety instruction and safety vests prior to the cleanup. Due to proximity of traffic, some areas may not be suitable for younger children.

Weather? Weather is very variable in March. It could be a sunny day with a high of 50, or a day with rain sprinkles around 35. Past volunteers have enjoyed the cleanup and the challenge of all weather conditions. Because of difficulties associated with canceling and rescheduling, we will clear litter in light rain and low temperatures; however, it may end earlier for volunteer comfort. We will only cancel if there is a chance for significant rain, snow, high winds, or threat of lightening. Just remember to dress for conditions.

Follow-up with all registered volunteers will occur on the Monday before the cleanup as a reminder and heads up regarding any weather impacts.

Locations to be Cleaned:

- Brady St – 40th to 53rd St

- E 53rd St – Grand Ave to Eastern Ave

- E Kimberly Rd – Jersey Ridge Rd to Elmore Ave

- Rockingham Rd – Ricker Hill to I-280

- W Kimberly Rd – Hillandale to Pine

- Welcome Way – 50th St to Kimberly Rd

Want to take a leadership role in this year’s cleanup? We are seeking site coordinators for the following sites. Click here for details on what site coordination entails.

Brady St – 40th to 53rd St

W Kimberly Rd - Hillandale to Pine

We will add additional sites if there is interest. We would love to see other areas of 53rd St, Locust St, Brady St, Harrison St, Kimberly Rd, Rockingham Rd, 3rd and 4th Streets cleaned up. If you are interested in site coordination at another location e-mail dpw@davenportiowa.com.

For smaller, neighborhood cleanups, visit xstreamcleanup.org to register a site and receive supplies.