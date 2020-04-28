City of Davenport offering temporary rent assistance program for those struggling

The city of Davenport is trying to help those struggling right now by offering a temporary rent assistance program.

Davenport's city council recently approved repurposing federal funding used in the city's Urban Homestead program to the temporary Tenant-Based Rental Assistance program.

Applications are available Tuesday morning for housing rental assistance of up to $1,000 per month for up to three months through the city's office of assisted housing.

The City will begin accepting applications on May 1.

Officials say the federally-funded grant program has income and property eligibility requirements.

City officials say those who are approved and are eligible will not have to pay back any money they received.

Applications can be picked up at Heritage High Rise, 501 West 3rd St., or by requesting them at this link.