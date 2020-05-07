City of Davenport "re-imagines" Street Fest in light of COVID-19 changes

Following the Bix 7 announcement that the race was going virtual, city officials in Davenport have announced they are re-imagining Street Fest.

Street Fest will be held on July 24-25, 2020 and instead of hosting a large festival on 2nd Street in Davenport, city officials say they'll instead encourage people to support downtown businesses.

This will be to support the businesses that "normally benefit from the festival’s foot traffic by shopping, eating, drinking, playing and, in the case of hotels, staying in downtown," officials said.

“We understand that everyone is looking for an opportunity to come together with friends and family this summer, and Street Fest during Bix 7 weekend has traditionally been a Quad Cities homecoming event,” said Jason Gilliland, Events Director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership. “This re-imagined Street Fest will still allow people to celebrate their hometown region, while following state guidelines for social distancing. As the public health guidelines around the COVID-19 pandemic continue to evolve, we will be able to adapt as things change. Plans with businesses downtown are being developed, with several that normally host their own events this weekend indicating they are making plans for this year. Promotions and events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Gilliland said businesses are continuing to adjust their operating models and this is another example of their flexibility and tenacity.

"We encourage you to come downtown during Street Fest weekend because businesses need our support more than ever,” Gilliland said.