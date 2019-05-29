City of Davenport releases statement; defends flood plan following barrier breach

The city of Davenport's City Administrator, Corrin Spiegel, has released a letter to residents and business owners following the barrier breach 29 days ago.

The three-page letter does not identify what caused the Hesco Barrier to give way, but it does defend the city's flood plan and addresses the time city workers have spent working on this plan.

In the letter, Spiegel says in part that city workers have "gone 68 days straight on overtime. Almost all of their resources are finite; things like time, energy, funding, manpower, and equipment only stretch so far."

Spiegel also goes on to address those affected by the flooding, saying in part "Davenport's flood plan is not and never was intended specifically to protect businesses. As you review the entire length of the riverfront, you will find that to be generally true." Going on to say how the plan was intended to protect public assets and infrastructure.

You can read the full document below.