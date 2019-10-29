City of Davenport removing some flood measures, re-opening Credit Island

The City of Davenport is removing some flood measures as the Mississippi River continues to drop.

In an update released Tuesday, city officials said the river may fall below 15 feet this weekend.

"Keeping our fingers crossed that the Mississippi continues to drop before winter fully arrives," the post stated.

Officials say Parks and Public Works crews may have Credit Island reopened later this week after debris removal and temporary patching is complete.

Crews will also finish removing the temporary flood walls at Modern Woodmen Park by the end of the day on Wednesday.

The following measures will stay in place until river levels fall more and cleaning can be done:

Roads:

- S Concord is closed between River Dr and Utah. The river will need to fall below 14 FT before portions can be re-opened.

- Gaines St is closed S of River Dr. This stretch should re-open at the end of the day Wed Oct 30.

Recreation:

- Credit Island may re-open later in the week. The recreational trail between Marquette and Credit Island will remain closed until river levels fall below 14.5 FT.

- The riverfront walk between LeClaire Park and Marquette is closed. Look for news on re-opening next week.

- The dock at Marquette St Landing is in place; however, it is unusable due to the river level.

Facilities:

- The flood wall at Modern Woodmen Park will be fully removed by the end of the day Wed Oct 30.

- The River's Edge, Freight House Farmer's Market, and Modern Woodmen Park remain open for business.

- The Compost Facility is accessible by taking Rockingham Rd/Hwy 22 to Wapello to Railroad Ave.

Other measures:

- Pumps are set, and appropriate gates closed in various low-lying areas of the city.

- Crews continue to monitor conditions and remain prepared to respond as necessary.

Another flood update will be issued next week.