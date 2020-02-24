City of Davenport replacing Freight House deck; announces hours for Freight House Farmers Market

City officials in Davenport are replacing the deck at the Freight House.

In a Facebook post city officials announced the replacement is just in time for people looking for a place to stop on the city's riverfront bike path.

Work began last week to remove and replace planking as well as installing a temporary ADA accessible handicap ramp at the east end.

Officials expect the work to be finished by April 15.

The market is currently indoors on Saturdays and the outdoor market will return on May 2.

The Freight House Farmers Market will start back up on May 2 and go until October 31.

They'll be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.