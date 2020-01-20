City of Davenport replacing portion of Junge Park; asks for community input

Officials with the city of Davenport are asking for the public's input in revamping Junge Park.

They are asking for the public to help them decide on what playground updates they need to make. They then link viewers to this site where they can vote on what type of playground they would like to see.

"The Davenport Park and Recreation Department will be replacing the playground on the south side of Junge Park in the spring of 2020," the website reads. "Your input in this survey will provide the City with valuable information as to the type and kind of playground that should be installed at this location. Funding for this project came in part from the Park Development Program as well as a grant from the Scott County Regional Authority."