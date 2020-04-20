City of Davenport to fully reopen River Drive

City officials in Davenport have announced they will fully reopen River Drive at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

"According to our friends at the National Weather Service, there are no new or higher crests on the horizon, and the river is expected to continue dropping in the coming weeks," city officials said in the Facebook post. "In our riverfront community, this can mean only one thing – quick recovery, starting with the safe removal of the temporary flood defense system on River Dr on Tuesday, Apr 21.

