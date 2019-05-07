City of Davenport to hold meetings Thursday to discuss flood impact on residents, businesses

City of Davenport officials will hold two meetings Thursday for residents and businesses affected by the recent flooding.

Officials say the meeting will be at 10 a.m. in the community room at the Davenport Police Department. That is located at 416 Harrison Street. This meeting will include representatives from Public Works, Fire and Community Planning and Economic Development. This meeting will cover guidance for business owners on property recovery and how to safely reoccupy their buildings.

A second meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roosevelt Community Center. That is located at 1220 Minnie Avenue. Here, the city will host a meeting for residents affected by the flooding. The meeting will include representatives from Public Works and Community Planning and Economic Development. This meeting will cover guidance for property owners on property recovery and how to safely reoccupy their homes.