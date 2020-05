City officials in Davenport will start re-striping traffic lines overnight on Tuesday, May 26.

Officials with the city's Public Works say the painting will be done between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and will be done over the next few weeks.

"Cones will be placed in areas where re-striping is performed to caution the public of wet paint when they are working in the area," officials said.

Drivers are asked to watch for painters and drive with caution in these areas.