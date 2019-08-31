City of Dixon to honor late former Mayor Jim Burke

The Dixon City Council is expected to vote on a resolution on Tuesday, September 3rd, that would authorize the Heritage Crossing Pavilion and the 100 and 200 blocks of West River Street to be named in honor of the late former Mayor Jim Burke.

A formal dedication will happen at the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, "Business After Business" event on Thursday, September 12th. The event will run from 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm on the Riverfront. A formal presentation will begin at 5:30 pm and live music will begin at 6:00 pm. Food and beverages will be provided. The entire community is invited to attend.

The dedication comes at the recommendation of a committee that formed to honor the leadership, vision and service of former Mayor Burke. The committee consisted of Councilman Mike Venier, Raynor CEO Ray Neisewander, III, KSB Hospital CEO Dave Schriener, Ken Nelson CEO Rick Curia, Dixon Riverfront Commission President Larry Reed, and City Manager Danny Langloss. Many members of the committee were instrumental in the creation of Heritage Crossing.

Councilman Mike Venier said, “Mayor Burke was a true public servant who loved Dixon. His leadership and vision brought so many great projects to life in Dixon. While one of his greatest accomplishments was Heritage Crossing, Jim played a key role in the development of the industrial park, bringing many new businesses including Wal-Mart to Dixon, and the downtown streetscape project.”

City Manager Danny Langloss said, “It was an honor and privilege to serve with Jim Burke. He was a great ambassador for Dixon and he led with an infectious, positive can-do attitude. It is great to be able to recognize his service and honor his legacy.”

The committee has decided to have the September “Business After Business” event be a yearly event in the name of Jim Burke. Jim Burke served as a City Council member for three terms from 1967-1979 and as Mayor for four terms from 1999-2015.