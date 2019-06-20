City of Durant releases statement after sheriff won't honor small town's arrests

TV6 previously reported a story that was done by the Associated Press. In that story, the AP "reported the sheriff of an eastern Iowa county has declared that his jail will not book suspects arrested in one town because he doesn't trust the officers there."

Now, the city of Durant is releasing a statement. Julie Sprague, the Attorney for the city of Durant released the statement to TV6. Saying in part "The Durant City Council continues to review the matter and its legal options in this case on behalf of the taxpayers of Durant."

The AP reported that the "Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington issued the directive last month, which applies to anyone arrested by the Durant Police Department. They now are booked in a neighboring county."

You can read the full statement below.

“The City of Durant is aware of allegations against its Police Department by the Cedar County Sheriff and the Sheriff’s ban of all officers of the City of Durant from the Cedar County jail for Durant arrestees where the offense occurred in the portion of Durant located in Cedar County.

Durant officials have investigated the statements of the Cedar county Sheriff and based on the information the City has gathered from the Department of Public Safety on this matter, the City as an employer of Officer Smith did not have access to any personnel information of Officer Smith about his past employment other than he retired from the Iowa State Patrol in good standing. According to the Iowa State Law Enforcement Academy, Officer Smith continues to be a fully certified peace officer.

The City has learned from various County Officials, that Officer Smith’s cases are currently being fully prosecuted by the relevant county attorneys where the crimes occurred and to date none of Officer Smith’s cases have been dismissed. Scott County and Muscatine County are currently taking any Durant arrestees who have committed crimes in the Cedar County portion of Durant.

Important to note is that when an arrestee is being housed in a county jail, it does not require the Sheriff of that county to vouch for the credibility or integrity of the officer making the arrest, it merely requires the Sheriff to house the arrestee.

Finally, the Durant City Council continues to review the matter and its legal options in this case on behalf of the taxpayers of Durant. “