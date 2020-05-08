City of East Moline cancels 4th of July celebrations this year

The City of East Moline has cancelled all of its 4th of July celebrations, including its parade and fireworks show.

Mayor Reggie Freeman sent out a statement Friday evening, saying for over 61 years, East Moline has hosted fireworks and the AMVETS 4th of July Parade, which brings in crowds of more than 3,000 people.

"With this in mind, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to cancel these events as of today's date," the mayor said. "This decision was made based on the parameters put into place from the Governor, as well as, my sincere consideration for the welfare and safety of our community. It is our hope that by announcing this cancellation now will give ample notice to all parties partaking as vendors, and to those who volunteer and organize these same events."

Mayor Freeman said he came to the decision after reviewing the Restore Illinois phases from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and information from the Illinois Municipal League suggesting municipalities consider cancelling community events through early summer.

"I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding in these matters as we tread through these uncharted waters together. Wishing everyone well and we look forward to celebrating the 4th of July in 2021!" the mayor said.