City of East Moline changes fireworks location

Those wishing to view fireworks in East Moline will need to go to a different location to view them this year.

City officials say due to a waterlogged viewing area, the city has moved the fireworks to The Bend.

Shuttle buses will run from John Deere Harvester Works as planned and they will begin at 6:30 p.m.

City officials say all activities will be held including carnival games, bounce house and face paining. Food vendors will also be on hand.

This will be in conjunciton with Murphy Park's Wednesday Night Concert Series. Angela Meyer and North of 40 will be playing.

Those with questions can call 309-752-1599 or email abrandstetter@eastmoline.com.