City of East Moline remembers fallen Officer Richard Morton

Richard Morton responded to his final watch in May of 1969.

Police were called to the 1300 block of 10th Avenue for a call where neighbors said the saw Daniel Hougas outside with a BB gun, threatening to shoot neighbor children were playing on his yard.

The City of East Moline's website said it was Officer Richard Morton and Officer Robert Butcher who responded to that call. There they spoke with Hougas in an attempt to calm him down and surrender his weapon. That's when Hougas pulled out a .32 caliber revolver from his pocket and began firing at the officers. The city's website states he fired 5 shots.

Officer Morton was shot in the chest and was able to return fire, along with Officer Butcher. Hougas was killed in the exchange.

Officer Morton was taken to the local hospital where he died several hours later.

On Friday, May 24, 2019, officers with the East Moline Police Department took to Facebook with a picture of Officer Morton's gravestone.

The police department held a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday to remember Officer Morton.