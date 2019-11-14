City of Galesburg announces next fire chief

The city of Galesburg has announced its new fire chief after Fire Chief Tom Simkins announced his intentions to retire last month.

City officials announced that Fire Marshal Randy Hovind was chosen to serve as the next fire chief for the city of Galesburg.

Hovind will be sworn in as fire chief on Friday, Nov. 22 and a reception will follow at 5 p.m. prior to the December 2 Galesburg City Council meeting for the public to meet the new fire chief.

"“The hiring committee was very impressed with all of the final candidates for the position of Fire Chief. This is a position which holds a great deal of responsibility, and I’m proud to announce that Fire Marshall Hovind has been selected to fill the role,” said City Manager Todd Thompson. “He has proven himself as a leader within the department and has extensive expertise in all operations and activities of the Fire Department.”

Fire Marshall Hovind has over 20 years of professional firefighting experience with the Galesburg Fire Department, and has held the positions of Firefighter, Fire Captain, and Fire Marshall at the rank of Battalion Chief. Through each position held, he has developed leadership skills related to fire prevention and suppression, training, operations, emergency management, hazardous materials, technical rescue, and administrative oversight.

Hovind was born and raised in Galesburg. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Western Illinois University in Fire Science Administration and Management, as well as many professional certifications related to fire, safety, and emergency management. He is involved with the Galesburg community, including coaching youth sports and as an active member of the Galesburg Lions Club.

“I am honored to have been selected as Fire Chief,” said Hovind. “I’ve taken on each role I’ve held with the Fire Department with enthusiasm and determination to effect the changes that bettered each position and the department as a whole. I intend to bring the same dedication to the role of chief and am ready to take the lead and build the vision for the Galesburg Fire Department.”

The City of Galesburg implemented a comprehensive search to fill the position of Fire Chief, which included a community survey, and final candidate interviews with both a diverse community panel and the search committee. The Fire Chief is appointed by the City Manager and is responsible for the administration and oversight of the Galesburg Fire Department and emergency management operations for the community."

