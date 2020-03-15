City of Galesburg officials announce meal pickup sites for students in need

Officials in Galesburg are helping students affected by the closure of Illinois schools by creating meal pickup sites. The sites will be open starting Monday.

On Friday, Governor Pritzker announced that all public and private K-12 schools statewide will close from March 17 to March 30 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the city say all District 205 schools will remain closed until Tuesday, March 31. The district, along with the Knox County United Way and the Knox County YMCA, have partnered to provide food for students in need.

The following pickup sites will be open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Monday, March 16:

● 1598 McKnight (Cedar Creek)

● 480 Iowa Avenue (Woodland Bend)

● 1064 W. South Street (Whispering Hollow)

● 876 E. Knox Street (Faith United Methodist Church)

● 1196 N. Academy Street (Bethel Baptist Church)

There are no confirmed cases in Knox County at this time.