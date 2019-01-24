City of LeClaire looking into speed cameras

Speed cameras may be on the way to LeClaire, as they try to slow down traffic on the main highway through town.

“Our traffic in Downtown LeClaire has become quite busy and we have a lot of tourism,” said Heather Chapman, resident of LeClaire.

It's no secret that Downtown LeClaire is continuing to grow with more and more businesses in the area popping up. Another thing that's picked up is the car traffic.

“They all go way too fast, they don't obey the speed limit and it is hazardous for people to step out,” said Chapman.

The speed light going into Downtown LeClaire is 25 mph, but businesses say even though there's a speed limit sign next to the police department. That still isn't stopping cars from slowing down.

“If you just stand here for a few minutes and pay attention to the semi's and cars and how fast they go,” said Sherry Cassatt, Owner of Zarubas Salon & Day Spa Services. “People just don't want to slow down and stop,”

The city is currently considering putting speed cameras on I-80 and highway 67. They say they see more cars traveling on those roads and the number of accidents has also picked up. Although no decision has been made yet, some would prefer the downtown area be considered as another spot to place a camera.

“So I think if they see that there was a traffic camera down there. Maybe that would help slow down the traffic coming from the north,” said Cassatt.

Not only for the safety of the drivers, but the town as well.

“I think a speed camera downtown would help slow things down and keep not only the citizens but the tourist safe,” said Chapman.

LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas says by adding these speed cameras it would free them from adding extra officers on the road leaving them to help assist with other things. They say if this gets approved LeClaire officers would review and approve all tickets.

