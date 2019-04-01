City of LeClaire in the running for America's best Main Street

The city of LeClaire is in the running for America's best Main Street.

The contest is meant to promote the importance of Main Streets and the small businesses that help them thrive.

The grand prize is $25,000. The contest website says the city of Leclaire could use that money to enhance and promote the newly re-designated State of Iowa Culture and Entertainment District (CED) through website improvements, print and digital maps and downtown directories and banners.

The winner will be announced June 3.

You can vote online here.