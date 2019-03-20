City of Moline holds workshop for Avenue of the Cities corridor

Officials with the city of Moline are inviting the public to attend and to participate in a public workshop. The workshop is to give input and feedback on development scenarios and future design of the Avenue of the Cities corridor.

The Avenue of the Cities corridor will provide a physical framework and action plan that works to improve the safety, appearance and function of the Avenue of the Cities.

Those wishing to attend, the workshop will be on Wednesday, March 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Moline Public Library. Officials say refreshments will be served and that families are welcome.

Officials say the planning process seeks to encompass the views and recommendations of local residents, businesses and property owners.