City of Moline to announce new police chief Tuesday evening

The city of Moline could soon have a new police chief.

According to a news release from the city administrator, Lisa Kotter, the new chief will be presented to city council Tuesday at 6:00 pm.

Kotter’s appointment will need to be approved by city council. Following councils approval or denial, a press conference will be held and the appointee will address the media. The final candidates name has not be released.

The new chief will replace former chief John Hitchcock.

Hitchcock retired after his arrest on September 7th, 2019. Hitchcock was pulled over by an Iowa trooper on Highway 61 in Scott County. According to the incident report, Hitchcock was driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone. His Blood alcohol level also appeared to be more than twice the legal limit in a breath test.

On May 8, 2019 Kotter chose to redirect the search for the Chief of Police that began in Fall 2018. At that time Moline mayor Stephanie Acri said the decision was made to ensure that the best candidates would have an opportunity to be considered for the position.

TV6 will have complete coverage of the new chiefs announcement on Tuesday.