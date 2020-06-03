City of Muscatine announces reopening of playgrounds

Playgrounds in Muscatine are now available for use by the public.

Officials announced that most facilities have reopened, including Pearl City Station, the Riverview Center, shelters in the various parks, the Musser Skate Park and the ball diamonds at Kent Stein Park.

Restroom facilities are open and are being cleaned daily, but officials say drinking fountains will not be turned back on at this time.

The Soccer Complex also remains closed.

"Parks and Recreation officials urge all members of the public enjoying the City of Muscatine facilities to practice social distancing, wear a mask as needed, and to wash hands for at least 20 seconds as part of a personal hygiene regime," officials said. "Registration for summer programs is currently underway. You can download a PDF version of the Parks & Recreation 2020 Summer Brochure by clicking this link.

"The Parks & Recreation page has links to a variety of activities and facilities including links to rent a boat slip in the Muscatine Boat Harbor, rentals for Pearl City Station, Riverview Center, and park shelters, and a special event schedule to keep you up to date on what is happening.

"Upcoming this weekend is a 65 team softball tournament and a 20 team baseball tournament at Kent Stein Park from Friday through Sunday, the Farmer’s Market will start for the season on Saturday, June 6, in the parking lot across from City Hall (visit the Farmer’s Market Facebook page for guidelines for vendors, attendees), and the JDRF Car Show will be held in Riverside Park Sunday, June 7, in the area west of the Iowa Avenue entrance."