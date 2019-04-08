City of Muscatine braces for additional Mississippi River flood crests

The City of Muscatine is warning of impacts from the Mississippi River crest reached Monday with rain possibly raising the river again.

As of Monday evening, the river was 21.9 feet in Muscatine.with a gradual drop expected over the next seven days. However, precipitation, possibly heavy, is in the forecast later this week.

How the storm system will impact river levels at Muscatine is uncertain, but the National Weather Service expects that the runoff and additional snowmelt could slow river level falls or lead to slight rises. In fact, the Mississippi River is expected to remain above flood stage through mid-May.

The City of Muscatine is responding to the flood event:

• Mississippi Drive is closed between Mulberry Avenue and Iowa Avenue.

• 2nd Street closed at Mad Creek.

• River Road is closed from Cannon Avenue to Sherman Street.

• Highway 22 East is closed between the Fairport Fish Hatchery and Montpelier (Wildcat Den Road area).

Recreation

• Riverside Park is closed.

• Running River Trail System is closed between Cannon Street and Sherman Street, and through Riverside Park.

Facilities

• The floodwall at Mulberry and Mississippi Drive (Structure #1) has been installed.

• The floodwall at 2nd Street and Mad Creek (Structure #2) has been moved into place.

Events

• No events have been impacted at this time.

Other Measures

Pumps have been set, and appropriate gates closed in various low-lying areas of the city.

Sandbags

The City of Muscatine will provide empty sandbags to residents of Muscatine upon request. It will be the responsibility of residents / business owners to obtain their own sand and fill the sandbags. Empty sandbags can be picked up 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Department of Public Works, 1459 Washington Street, Muscatine.