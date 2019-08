In Muscatine, Iowa, North House Street remains closed. City officials hope to have it reopen by the time school starts back up.

In Muscatine, Iowa, North House Street remains closed. City officials hope to have it reopen by the time school starts back up. (KWQC)

Eighth Street from Cedar to Chestnut will reopen in the next 10 days.

Additionally, the Pine Street intersection will close next week.