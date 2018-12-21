City of Muscatine to close out 2018 with online surplus auction

Muscatine city officials are letting community members know they will hold an online surplus auction on December 28.

Officials say the city will close out the 2018 calendar year with items left over from previous auctions along with new items.

All items are available to bid on through the auction website www.publicsurplus.com starting December 28, 2018 and running through 3 p.m. on January 11, 2019.

Potential buyers can go to that website, search for Iowa, and then the city of Muscatine for the auction items. You must register to view items and to bid on items.