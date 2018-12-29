City of Muscatine urges caution in using fireworks to celebrate New Year

The use of consumer fireworks in the celebration of the New Year is limited to 9 a.m. on December 31, 2018, to 12:30 a.m. on January 1, 2019. Only the use of first and second class fireworks is permitted during this time.

Consumer fireworks may only be used on a residents’ personal property or on the property of a person who has consented to the use of consumer fireworks on his/her property.

Fireworks are prohibited on public property including city streets, public parking lots, parks, etc.

Persons 17-years-old and under are not permitted to discharge fireworks except under direct adult supervision.

The City of Muscatine encourages residents to be considerate to any neighbors who may have a sensitivity to fireworks noise, be mindful of pets who may become frightened by the firework explosions, and be mindful of the property lines of others who may not want fireworks on their real property.

Using fireworks outside the designated dates and times listed below is considered a violation and can result in fines of no less than $250 per violation. .

Call 563-263-9922 to report illegal use of fireworks to the Muscatine Police Department.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) offers these recommendations:

• Do not allow young children to play with fire-works. Sparklers, a firework often considered by many to be the ideal “safe” device for the young, burn at very high temperatures and should be not be handled by young children. Children may not understand the danger involved with fireworks and may not act appropriately while using the devices or in case of emergency.

• Older children should be permitted to use fireworks only under close adult supervision. Do not allow any running or horseplay.

• Set off fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from houses, dry leaves, or grass and other flammable materials.

• Keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies and for pouring on fireworks that fail to ignite or explode.

• Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

• Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

• Never light fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.

• Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.

• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

• Check instructions for special storage directions.

• Observe local laws.

• Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.

• Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

