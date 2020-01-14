City of Muscatine warning drivers about mudslide encroaching on road

The City of Muscatine is warning drivers about a mudslide that is encroaching on a road.

Fletcher Avenue in the area known as Miller's Hill is closed with no plans to reopen.

It has been closed since July 2019, when the mud started to slide onto the road.

Now, officials are concerned about additional slides and are closing the street from Millers Hill to Hershey Avenue, indefinitely.

The city says it's looking at options.